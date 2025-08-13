Shenzhen Port Achieves Full East-West LNG Bunkering Coverage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A boxship was bunkered with LNG for the first time at the Shenzhen West Port Area. Image Credit: Qianhai Authority

China’s Shenzhen Port has completed its first LNG bunkering at the West Port area, extending service beyond its previous eastern base to achieve full east-west coverage.

On August 8-9 the bunkering vessel Xin Opto, operated by Shenzhen PetroChina International LNG Bunkering, supplied 6,700 m3 of LNG to a CMA CGM ship at berth, Qianhai Authority said in a press release.

The expansion enables on-site LNG bunkering in both port regions, eliminating the need for LNG-capable ships to bunker at anchorages or other ports, cutting time and costs.

“The successful first bunkering at the Shenzhen West Port area fills a gap in LNG bunkering services at berths in the western port area, establishing a full-chain "on-site refueling" service, enhancing the port hub's capabilities and core competitiveness," the authority said.

“This also ensures full coverage of LNG bunkering at Shenzhen Port.”