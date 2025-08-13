Shenzhen Port Achieves Full East-West LNG Bunkering Coverage

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 13, 2025

China’s Shenzhen Port has completed its first LNG bunkering at the West Port area, extending service beyond its previous eastern base to achieve full east-west coverage.

On August 8-9 the bunkering vessel Xin Opto, operated by Shenzhen PetroChina International LNG Bunkering, supplied 6,700 m3 of LNG to a CMA CGM ship at berth, Qianhai Authority said in a press release.

The expansion enables on-site LNG bunkering in both port regions, eliminating the need for LNG-capable ships to bunker at anchorages or other ports, cutting time and costs.

“The successful first bunkering at the Shenzhen West Port area fills a gap in LNG bunkering services at berths in the western port area, establishing a full-chain "on-site refueling" service, enhancing the port hub's capabilities and core competitiveness," the authority said.

“This also ensures full coverage of LNG bunkering at Shenzhen Port.”

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com