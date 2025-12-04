Golden Island Supplies B100 Biofuel to Maersk Ships in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Golden Island has recently received a methanol bunkering license from the port authority. Image Credit: Golden Island

Bunker supplier Golden Island supplied B100 marine biofuel stems to two Maersk container ships in Singapore.

The Estelle Maersk and Maersk Amazon received stems of 900 mt and 2,900 mt of B100 during October and November, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Both deliveries were carried out using Golden Island’s type-2 chemical bunker tanker, Golden Sirius.

B100 biofuel still accounts for a marginal amount of the total conventional and biofuel bunker sales in Singapore. About 1,800 mt of B100 was sold in October, down from 4,500 mt in September, according to Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) data.

The B100 delivered by Golden Island was derived from 100% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME).

The company also recently received a bunkering license from MPA to supply methanol to ships in Singapore from January 1. It plans to operate four chemical bunker tankers, including the Golden Sirius, to support the operations.