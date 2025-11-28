Golden Island to Have Four Methanol Tankers in Singapore by Start of Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supplier Golden Island Pte Ltd expects to have four tankers capable of delivering methanol as a marine fuel operational in Singapore by the time it receives its licence next year.

The firm was one of just three selected this week to receive methanol bunkering licences from the Maritime and Port Authority from January 1.

By that point the company will have four tankers - the Golden Antares, the Golden Sirius, the Golden Centaurus and the Golden Carina - ready for methanol operations, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"Golden Island would like to thank our partners for all the support received during the application for the methanol bunkering licence, which was instrumental to the success of our application," the company said.

"We are excited to begin methanol bunkering for our clients with the newly awarded methanol bunkering licence."