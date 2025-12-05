BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday December 5, 2025

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant industry experience, fluent English and good Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Checking suitability of clients vessels for bunkering operations
  • Working on the applicable internal clearances required for each of the planned operations
  • Action sales and build into the schedule of operations
  • Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule
  • Agency coordination
  • Managing diversions from schedules
  • Monitor progress of the barges during loading/discharge operations
  • Send calling instructions to vessels/barges and update internal systems with latest information
  • Manage relationship with Internal and External counterparties
  • Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies.
  • Strict adherence to company's Code of Conduct
  • Assist in customer complaints/disputes cases
  • Any other assigned duties

For more information, click here.

