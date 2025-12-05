BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant industry experience. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant industry experience, fluent English and good Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Checking suitability of clients vessels for bunkering operations

Working on the applicable internal clearances required for each of the planned operations

Action sales and build into the schedule of operations

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule

Agency coordination

Managing diversions from schedules

Monitor progress of the barges during loading/discharge operations

Send calling instructions to vessels/barges and update internal systems with latest information

Manage relationship with Internal and External counterparties

Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies.

Strict adherence to company's Code of Conduct

Assist in customer complaints/disputes cases

Any other assigned duties

For more information, click here.