Ofiniti Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hans-Christian Mordhorst has joined the company as chief revenue officer. Image Credit: Hans-Christian Mordhorst / LinkedIn

Digital bunkering platform Ofiniti has appointed its new chief revenue officer.

Hans-Christian Mordhorst joined the company as chief revenue officer in Dubai last month, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“Mordhorst, who began his career at Maersk, brings more than three decades of maritime experience,” Ofiniti added.

He had previously worked at maritime technology firm Marcura, where he served as group chief commercial officer. He also held the role of interim chief executive officer at Xmar from April 2025 to July 2025.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Ofiniti at this time in their journey and am impressed with the achievements of its entire team," Mordhorst said.

“Bunkering is the last frontier of maritime digitalisation and Ofiniti has already secured a strong beachhead.”

Ofiniti was spun out of classification society DNV.