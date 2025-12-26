Argentina Removes Bunkering Volume Caps for Outbound Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Argentina will remove caps on bunker volumes from January 1, ending a rule that limited ships to fuel needed only for their next port. File Image / Pixabay

Argentina has issued a new customs resolution that changes the volume of marine fuel vessels that can bunker before departing for foreign ports.

Until now, ships calling at Argentine ports were only allowed to take enough bunker fuel to reach their next port of call, port agent Inchcape Shipping Services said in an update last week.

This meant vessels could not fill their tanks fully, even when preparing for longer duration voyages.

Under the new rules, Customs will allow vessels to bunker up to their full fuel tank capacity for their own use.

Bunkering will be permitted at the last Argentine port or operational point before a ship departs for foreign ports, or at another location that fits the vessel’s voyage plan.

The amount of bunker fuel requested must be reasonable, based on the ship’s size, fuel type, and tank capacity.

Once a vessel has bunkered at the starting point of its voyage, it will not be allowed to take additional fuel at other Argentine ports.

The new regulation will come into effect on January 1, 2026.