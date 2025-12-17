Amon Bulk Gets Funding to Build Three Ammonia-Fuelled Ships

Wednesday December 17, 2025

Norway’s Amon Maritime has received a state-backed grant to support the construction of its ammonia-fuelled vessels.

The firm received a grant of NOK 298 million ($29.2 million) from the Norwegian state enterprise Enova to build three 80,000-85,000 DWT bulk carriers, Amon Maritime said in an email statement on Wednesday.

With the latest award, Amon Maritime has now secured a total of NOK 552 million in Enova funding for its ammonia-fuelled fleet. While the first two ships were announced earlier this year, three more have now been added.

All five ammonia-fuelled bulk carriers are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030.

Ammonia has been widely viewed as a potential zero-carbon marine fuel. However, its adoption faces challenges related to fuel availability, safety, toxicity, and the need for new bunkering infrastructure, with commercial deployment expected to scale later this decade.

