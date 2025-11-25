Cnergyico Refinery VLSFO Production Lifts Pakistan VLSFO Avails 'Back to Normal'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan VLSFO markets get a boot. File Image / Pixabay.

Availability of VLSFO in Pakistan is 'back to normal' after production of the product recently began at the Cnergyico refinery complex, Pakistan physical supplier Orion Bunkers DMCC has told Ship & Bunker.

Previously, only one refinery was producing VLSFO and production was understood to be limited.

"We are pleased to advise that VLSFO availability has returned to normal at both Karachi and Port Qasim," said Zishan Arshad, Director at Orion Bunkers DMCC.

"Supplies are being executed on a back-to-back basis, with strict adherence to our established quality and quantity assurance standards.

“ With stable product availability now in place, we anticipate an opportunity to handle increased volumes across Pakistan's ports Zishan Arshad, Director, Orion Bunkers DMCC

"As a physical bunker supplier in Pakistan since 2004, supported by a fleet of four company-owned barges, we are positioned to meet daily operational requirements efficiently and ensure that vessels receive uninterrupted and timely deliveries."

With a refining capacity of 156,000 barrels per day, Cnergyico is Pakistan's largest refining complex.

In October the facility received the country's first cargo of US crude oil, with delivery of the 1 million barrels of WTI hailed as a milestone moment.

Importing US crude is part of the country's long-term strategy to diversify energy sources away from its traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.

Additional shipments of US crude are scheduled for November and January 2026, a move that will bolster ongoing VLSFO supply for Pakistan's bunker markets.

"With stable product availability now in place, we anticipate an opportunity to handle increased volumes across Pakistan's ports and remain dedicated to supporting our customers' bunkering requirements with consistency and reliability," Arshad added.

"And while our pricing may occasionally appear higher relative to certain market quotations, this is because we maintain high quality and accurate quantity standards.

"This is a direct reflection of our commitment to maintaining product integrity and reliable volumes with a view to forming long-term partnerships, rather than adopting aggressive pricing strategies that can compromise service standards."