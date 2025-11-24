Hormuz Marine Supplies GCC Military Vessels for Naval Fleet Show

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm was selected to provide bunker fuel and marine fuel services to vessels from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Image Credit: Hormuz Marine

Omani marine fuel supplier Hormuz Marine has supplied several GCC military vessels for a recent event in the country.

The firm was selected to provide bunker fuel and marine fuel services to vessels from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for the recent Naval Fleet Show held as part of Oman National Day, it said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

"Hormuz Marine played an important role in supporting the participation of our brothers from the GCC countries in the Naval Fleet Show," the company said.

"We continue to support the maritime sector and strengthen the presence of national companies capable of delivering services that meet regional and international standards."