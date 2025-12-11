StormGeo Partners with Sedna to Sync Communication and Bunker Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

StormGeo's Bunker Management platform. Image Credit: StormGeo

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo and Sedna have formed a new partnership that links Sedna’s communication system directly with the StormGeo Bunker Management platform.

The integration lets mutual clients send and manage Sedna emails inside the StormGeo platform, creating a single workspace for bunker operations, StormGeo said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The system provides a two-way flow of information.

When bunker-related updates arrive in Sedna, such as quantity changes or ETD adjustments, they are automatically captured and synced in StormGeo.

Attachments, including BDNs and supplier invoices, will also move from Sedna into StormGeo to support post-bunkering and accounting work.

“Our clients have been clear that they want fewer clicks and less manual work,” Julie Nielsen, Global Head of Bunker Sales at StormGeo, said.

“By giving users full Sedna functionality inside StormGeo, we are combining communication and analytics into one intelligent workspace.”

“This important partnership reinforces Sedna’s commitment to an open maritime ecosystem and providing our mutual customers easy communication and integrated access to their key maritime platforms,” Kirk Wedge, Head of Shipping Solutions at Sedna, said.