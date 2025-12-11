South Korea's First State-Owned Electric Ferry Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ABB powers South Korea's first state-owned all-electric ferry. Image Credit: Busan Port Authority

Busan Port Authority has launched its fully electric ferry, which is the first state-owned electric ferry in South Korea.

The ferry features electric and power propulsion systems supplied by technology firm ABB, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

It is equipped with two 1,068-kilowatt-hour battery packs and takes 90 minutes to fully charge, allowing it to operate for about two hours.

The ferry is built by Busan's Kangnam Corporation and is part of the plan to replace 140 state-owned ships with ships powered by alternative fuels and electricity by 2030.

"The launch of this new passenger ferry is a testament to both Busan Port Authority's and South Korea's decarbonization ambitions and provides a blueprint in pursuit of increasing energy efficiency and reducing emissions," Riccardo Repetto, Global Segment Manager, Short Distance Shipping at ABB's Marine & Ports division, said in the statement.