Hawks Group's Singapore Office Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification enables the firm to supply sustainable and traceable biofuel blends. Image Credit: Hawks

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Hawks Group’s Singapore office has been awarded ISCC certification.

The certification will enable the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuels, Hawks Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Hawks (SG) Pte Ltd has been awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certification and is permitted to trade in biofuels worldwide," the company said.

“Across our energy portfolio, Hawks has a strong focus on investing in reducing our environmental impact and implementing sustainable alternatives, and gaining ISCC certification to trade biofuels represents an important next stage in our ESG strategy.”

Biofuel blends can be used in existing ships as a drop-in fuel. This allows shipowners to reduce GHG emissions in the near term without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.