Australia's Incat Shipyard Powers Up World's Largest Battery-Powered Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The battery-powered ferry is built for South American ferry operator Buquebus. Image Credit: Incat

Australian shipyard Incat Tasmania has powered up the world's largest electric ship and completed its first e-motor trial in Hobart, Australia.

The 130 m ferry is fitted with more than 250 tonnes of batteries, Incat said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The batteries will deliver over 40 megawatt-hours of installed capacity, which is four times bigger than the previous maritime battery installation in the world.

The ferry, China Zorrilla, is capable of carrying 2,100 passengers and has been built for Buquebus, a ferry operator serving South America.

"This is the first time a ship of this size, anywhere in the world, has been trialled under 100 per cent battery-electric propulsion," Robert Clifford, chairman of Incat, said.