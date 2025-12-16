CMB.TECH Signs China Offtake Deal to Power Ammonia-Fuelled Ships

CMB.TECH has signed a green ammonia offtake agreement in China as it builds fuel supply arrangements for its upcoming ammonia-powered fleet. Image Credit: CMB.TECH

Belgium-based maritime group CMB.TECH has signed an offtake deal for green ammonia produced in China to power its upcoming ammonia-fuelled fleet.

The firm has agreed with CEEC Hydrogen Energy to purchase green ammonia from the Songyuan project in Jilin province, CMB.TECH said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

In the first phase, the facility is expected to produce around 158,000 mt/year of green ammonia.

Construction was completed in September 2025, with commercial operations planned to begin in January 2026.

The project has received ISCC EU certification following an audit by Bureau Veritas.

Alongside the offtake deal, CMB.TECH will acquire a minority stake in Jiangsu Andefu Energy Technology, one of China's largest ammonia supply chain companies.

Andefu is developing ammonia storage and bunkering infrastructure, including a 49,000 m3 storage tank in Nanjing, due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026. The company is also working on ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering operations targeted for commercial deployment in 2026.

The agreements support CMB.TECH plans to operate a fleet of 11 ammonia-powered vessels, with the first vessels to join the fleet from next year.