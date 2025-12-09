Edison Signs Charter Deal with Knutsen for Dual-Fuel LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is under construction in South Korea and is expected to join Edison's fleet in 2028. Image Credit: Edison

Energy firm Edison has signed a long-term charter deal with Norwegian firm Knutsen OAS Shipping for a dual-fuel LNG carrier.

The 174,000 m3 vessel is currently being constructed by Hanwha Ocean at Geoje in South Korea, Edison said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The vessel is expected to join Edison’s fleet in 2028.

“The new vessel will join Edison's fleet for the management and supply of LNG cargoes under long-term FOB (Free on Board) contracts, a component that is set to grow in the coming years, in line with the Group's transition strategy,” Edison said.

The LNG carrier can run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

LNG is seen as the most mature alternative bunker fuel, emitting less CO2 than conventional marine fuels. However, methane is a potent GHG gas, which limits its environmental benefits.

Some shipowners are turning to bio-LNG, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and provides greater GHG reduction.