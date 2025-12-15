Somtrans' New LNG Bunker Barge to Enter Service in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge designed for inland waterways will serve Belgian and Dutch ports. Image Credit: Somtrans

Antwerp-based shipping firm Somtrans' new LNG bunker barge is set to enter service early next year, catering to growing LNG bunker demand in the Belgian and Dutch ports.

The LNG bunker barge, United LNG I, was christened in the port of Antwerp, Somtrans said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The barge is designed for both inland waterways and coastal service up to Zeebrugge. It features eight cylindrical type C cargo tanks of 1,000 m3 each.

Construction of the barge followed a multi-site approach.

The hull was built in China before being transported to the Netherlands, where LNG tanks supplied by Italy-based Gas & Heat were installed in Rotterdam.

Final outfitting was carried out at TeamCo Shipyard.

RensenDriessen served as the main contractor, coordinating the build from hull construction through to delivery.

Somtrans expects LNG bunker demand to continue to grow in Northwest Europe.

The company plans to add a sister vessel, United LNG II, which is expected to further expand its LNG bunkering capacity in Northwest Europe from 2026.