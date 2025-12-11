Ukraine Hits Alleged Shadow Fleet Tanker in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the third vessel that has been hit in the Black Sea in the past two weeks. File Image / Pixabay

A tanker allegedly involved in the Russian oil trade was hit by Ukrainian sea drones on Wednesday in the Black Sea.

The tanker, Darshan, was hit by sea drones while it was sailing through Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone en route to Novorossiysk, media agency Kyiv Independent reported, citing sources.

The agency added that the vessel was sailing at high speed with its AIS transponder switched off when it was hit.

This will be the third vessel with Russian links struck in the Black Sea in the past two weeks, raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

According to Reuters, the vessel is on the EU and UK sanctions list.