Two Shadow Fleet Tankers Struck in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both vessels are listed in sanctions imposed against Russia. File Image / Pixabay

Two sanctioned tankers involved in the Russian oil trade were struck in the Black Sea over the weekend.

The Kairos was hit by 'an external impact' near the Bosphorus Strait on Friday, while the Virat was hit further east in the Black Sea the same day, news agency Reuters reported, citing official Turkish sources.

Both vessels are reported to have suffered significant damage, but crew from both vessels are in good condition.

Both vessels are listed in sanctions imposed against Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Kairos was on its wat to Novorossiysk in Russia from Egypt at the time of the explosion, according to the report.