BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Physical Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global energy firm BP is seeking to hire a physical bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of commercial experience, preferably in marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Collaborate with traders to coordinate daily pricing and trading for GO, HSFO, and VLSFO in the Singapore marine business. Develop detailed market insights to the trading team and jointly develop near- and mid-term strategies to improve performance and gain opportunities.

Have understanding and oversight of the exposure positions of the marine book and work with the functions to ensure timely and accurate reporting of P&L from trading activities

Originate new marine business through timely active engagement with customers and market identifying potential locations or partners that could enable the expansion of the bp marine physical footprint.

Act as cover for the account managers in the team.

Continuous improvement of marine team analytics/data, and ways of working in Singapore and wider bp marine management of key customer accounts given to them.

Continuously be guided of Asia/ME marine markets and recommend wider FO/GO teams with detailed market information.

Develop, and maintain key external relationships with customers, barge operators, bunker traders.

Deliver bp Marine sales in alignment with bp Marine's strategic objectives and standards, ensuring quality and safety remain top priorities. Work closely with the technical team to improve value and develop operational excellence.

