Havila Voyages' Cruise Ship Takes on Two Bio-LNG Stems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Havila Polaris bunkers 200 cubic meters of biogas at Polarbase outside Hammerfest. Image Credit: Havila Voyages / Martin Giskegjerde

Norwegian shipping firm Havila Voyages' cruise ship took on bio-LNG bunkers for its Norwegian coastal sailing.

The Havila Polaris bunkered 200 m3 of bio-LNG from Barents Naturgass at Polarbase in Hammerfest last Wednesday, with a further 150 m3 supplied in Bergen on Sunday by Molgas Energy, the company said in a recent press release.

The company estimates that the Havila Polaris can reduce CO2 emissions by about 92% by using bio-LNG and a battery pack.

"Relevant stakeholders such as FuelEU Maritime and the Norwegian Environment Agency point out that biogas can deliver very large emissions reductions, down towards zero, depending on the purity of the gas," Bent Martini, CEO of Havila Voyages, said.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to LNG and can be used in LNG-fuelled ships as a drop-in fuel. Several shipowners are seen taking on bio-LNG to reduce emissions from their fleet.