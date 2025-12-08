Molslinjen Orders Third Electric Ferry from Incat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first battery-powered ferry is expected to be delivered in 2027. Image Credit: Incat

Danish ferry operator Molslinjen has placed an order for its third battery-powered ferry with Australia’s shipbuilder Incat Tasmania.

The first two fully battery-electric ferries are currently under construction at Incat’s Hobart shipyard, where the third 129 m vessel will also be built, Incat said in a press release on Friday.

The first ferry will enter service in 2027, with the second in 2028 and the third in 2029.

These vessels will operate on routes between Aarhus-Odden and Ebeltoft-Odden.

“Molslinjen is leading the way in the decarbonisation of high-speed ferry services in Europe, and we are proud to be delivering vessels that will play a central role in Denmark’s clean-transport future,” Stephen Casey, CEO of Incat Tasmania, said.