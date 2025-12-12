Maersk Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Robert Erni has joined the company as CFO and member of the executive board as of December 12. Image Credit: Robert Erni / LinkedIn

Global container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Robert Erni has joined the company as CFO and member of the executive board as of December 12, the company said in a statement on its website.

Erni was previously group CFO at DACHSER in Germany from August 2020 to June 2023, as well as serving as a senior advisor to consultancy firm McKinsey & Company since August 2024.

"With Robert Erni, we welcome a highly qualified CFO with deep roots in the global logistics sector and a proven track record of driving process and cost efficiency as well as growth on a global scale," Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, said in the statement.

"His extensive international experience and strong leadership profile make him an excellent fit for the Maersk team, and I look very much forward to working with him."

Erni succeeds Patrick Jany, who has worked for Maersk for the past six years.