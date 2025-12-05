Italy Sees First Ship-to-Ship Bio-LNG Bunkering by Axpo and GNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ferry was bunkered with 500 m3 of bio-LNG via a STS bunkering in the Port of Genoa. Image Credit: Axpo

Energy services company Axpo and Italian ferry operator GNV claim to have carried out the first ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering operation in Italy.

The ferry, GNV Virgo, was bunkered with 500 m3 of bio-LNG at the Port of Genoa, Axpo said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Axpo added that the volume should be enough to power the vessel's return voyage to Palermo.

The six-hour bunkering operation was carried out by the 5,100 m3 LNG bunker vessel Green Zeebrugge, which delivered the bio-LNG stem.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG, which is produced from organic materials such as biomass, waste, and agricultural residue. The fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing LNG-fuelled ships and requires similar LNG bunkering infrastructure.

Axpo recently carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply in Spain.

In May, Italy issued national guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG bunkering in the country.