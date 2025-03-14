Axpo Carris Out First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunker Supply in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered about 2,800 mt of LNG to an MSC boxship at Malaga on Friday. Image Credit: Axpo

Energy services company Axpo has carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a cargo vessel in Spain.

The firm delivered about 2,800 mt of LNG to an MSC boxship at Malaga on Friday, it said in an emailed statement.

The company used a delivery vessel chartered from Avenir LNG for the operation. It plans to add a 7,500 m3 delivery vessel and another 12,500 m3 one to its fleet in due course.

"While this activity has begun in the Port of Malaga, a well-known destination for commercial maritime traffic, Axpo will also offer its services in other Spanish ports, such as Algeciras, Valencia, and Barcelona," the company said in the statement.

"Today's operation marks not only the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Malaga, but also the first simultaneous operation (SimOps) in Spain for a container ship, meaning that LNG bunkering operations are carried out at the same time as cargo loading and unloading operations."