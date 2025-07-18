Port of Hueneme Unveils Second Emissions-Capturing Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The carbon capture system attaches itself to the vessel’s exhaust pipe to capture emissions while the vessel is at berth. Image Credit: Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme launched its second STAX Engineering emissions capture and control barge this week.

Named STAX 6, the new barge will allow the US port to serve both commercial terminals with mobile exhaust capture technology, the Port of Hueneme said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

STAX's carbon capture system attaches to all vessel classes without modification at berth, removing 99% of particulate matter and 95% of NOx emissions.

Just eight such barges operate in California, and Hueneme now runs two.

"The arrival of STAX 6 means we now serve every commercial terminal at the Port. It's a major milestone not just for us, but for clean air progress at ports everywhere," Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering, said.

"We're building toward a zero-emissions future by integrating best-in-class carbon capture into the most comprehensive emissions control system on the market."