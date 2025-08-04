VPS: The Power of Precision Bunker Quantity Surveys

by Peter van den Boomgaard & Steve Bee, VPS

Marine bunker fuel purchases are mostly made between a vessel operator and a fuel supplier, whilst the vessel is in a port hundreds, or thousands, of miles away from its company offices.

Whilst each bunker delivery has an average cost of $1 million, the purchaser is not present when the fuel is delivered to the ship. For this reason, the best mitigation strategy is the employment of an independent Bunker Quantity Surveyor, to ensure the correct amount of fuel is delivered to the vessel, in line with the contractual supply agreement.

As the pioneers of the Bunker Quantity Survey (BQS) service back in 1987, VPS have performed almost 200,000 surveys across the world's ports, using knowledgeable, impartial, independent Surveyors, who carry out their work according to the detailed VPS Code of Practice.

“ A single vessel can now potentially save up to $145K per year

A recent investigation covering 10,000 surveys, showed by using a VPS surveyor, a single vessel can now potentially save up to $145K per year, by checking density shortages, measurements, temperatures, draining bunker lines and remaining onboard fuel (zero soundings) when the bunker tanker supposed to be empty. By using a VPS Surveyor, a customer can mitigate risk and delivery tricks, ultimately receiving the correct quantity and quality of fuel and avoid lengthy claims processes.

The Bunker Quantity shortage risk potential for any bunker fuel delivery can occur for various reasons which may be categorized as follows:

The Ordered Quantity & the Bunker Delivery Note quantity was different. The Bunker Tanker delivered quantity & Bunker Delivery Note quantity was different. The Bunker Tanker delivered quantity & the Vessel's received quantity was different. The Bunker Tanker delivered quantity fuel density was different from the Vessel's received fuel density. The ROB quantity on the vessel as measured by the Bunker Surveyor was different from that declared by the vessel's staff.

Since bunkers are sold by weight but delivered in volume, the presence of a professional bunker Surveyor is needed to ensure that the correct quantity is delivered. A thorough and experienced Surveyor prevents fraudulent behaviours and the employment of "tricks of the trade", which can result in short deliveries of fuel.

Plus an inclusive investigation to determine the remaining-on-board fuel levels, supports finding hidden bunkers as well as the investigation of shortages or alleged "cappuccino" practices, during bunkering operations.

The Surveyor will also offer a helping hand with inconsistency, or errors on the BDN and advise the vessel's staff accordingly assisting in quantity dispute resolution.

“ It is the Surveyor who supervises the whole bunker operation

VPS Surveyors are all equipped with professional, calibrated measuring tools and are often seen by the Chief Engineer as a valued support. The Surveyor will advise the Chief Engineer with any safety checklist, custom papers and papers provided by the supplier, such as a bunker requisition and sample labels and special requirements from the customer.

It is the Surveyor who supervises the whole bunker operation, making sure the bunker hoses are in a good condition and whether they are well supported in accordance with relevant international standards.

The Surveyor will also assist in effective communication between the bunker tanker and the vessel, to enable immediate shutdown if this should be necessary.

Another responsibility undertaken by a Surveyor is the taking of representative samples by drip method. This is done preferably at the vessel's manifold (point of custody transfer).

This sample has to be collected and witnessed during the entire bunker operation and the content should be properly mixed and poured into the bottles when the bunker operation is finished.

The bottles have to be labelled, sealed and distributed between all parties concerned. The presence of the VPS Bunker Surveyor, throughout the entire fuel delivery, can therefore ensure that the sampling process is closely monitored, and internationally accepted survey & sampling standards are followed, in line with SS 600:2022 Code of practice for bunkering, SS 648:2024 Code of practice for bunker mass flow metering, ISO 13739:Petroleum Products‐ Procedures for the transfer of bunker to vessels (Second Edition 2020‐02) and the VPS Bunker Quantity Survey Code of Practice 2019.

This will correct any incorrect bunkering practice and ensure that a truly representative sample at custody transfer is taken and documented to give the highest likelihood of successful claims handling.

Case Study

A recent Case Study showed a vessel from a large Container Fleet, bunkering in ARA in early July, was taking delivery of 400 mt MGO and 4,000 mt VLSFO. The bunker supplier attempted to short deliver on both fuel grades:

MGO:

Nominated quantity: 400.000 MT

Barge (BDN) figures: 385.687 MT

Vessel figures: 383.342 MT

Bunker Tanker delivered 14.313 MT short from nominated quantity. Price of MGO $720 x 14.313

= $10,305.

VLSFO:

Nominated quantity: 4,000.000 MT

Barge (BDN) figures: 3,937,761 MT

Vessel figures: 3,937,251 MT

Bunker Tanker delivered 62.239 MT short from nominated quantity. Price of VLSFO $520 x

62.239 = $32,364.

Due to correct measurement, temperatures, draining bunker lines and ROB on the bunker tanker, the Surveyor was able to calculate the correct quantity delivered. The presence and work of this VPS Surveyor saved the vessel $42,669.

Since January 2017, the use of Mass Flow Meters (MFM) for bunker fuel delivery in Singapore has been mandatory. In addition to Singapore we will see similar mandatory MFM deliveries in the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Bruges as of 1st of January 2026.

This will significantly impact the working processes of our Surveyors. Although the MFM system will show how much fuel has been delivered, it is definitely not a plug and play system, requiring numerous checks, carried out by trained bunker Surveyors in order to make sure the correct quantity has been delivered:

Check MFM approval for 'use in trade'

Check meter calibration record

Check meter zero verification report

Check bunker tanker's meter totalizer log

Check all system seals

Witness setting of meter reading to zero

Monitor whether stripping is done

Witness meter reading at the end of the bunkering

Obtain copy of Metering Ticket

Ascertain vessel's received quantity

Ensure proper sampling is done by all parties concerned and check seal numbers

Overall VPS data has shown the following:

An average loss of ‐6.6 M/tons for HFO/VLSFO and ‐3.7 M/tons for MDO/MGO can be expected for a bunker delivery. This translates to an approximate total loss of $6,008 per bunkering or $60,084 per year per vessel.

There is a 4.6% chance of a bunker quantity shortage of an average ‐20.2 M/tons during a bunker delivery where a Note of Protest is issued for a claim. This translates to an annual loss of $10,504 per vessel.

ROB Quantity on vessels requires consistent monitoring to avoid excess bunker expense. Any undeclared bunkers constitute cost savings.

The average excess ROB found onboard was 15 M/tons. This translates to a loss $7,800 per bunkering or $78,000 per year per vessel.

Improper sampling can compromise a quantity dispute related to density. This translates to a loss of $1,420 per bunkering or $14,200 per year per vessel.

Overall, VPS data has shown that bunkering activity needs to be methodically controlled with the constant presence of a knowledgeable & professional VPS Bunker Surveyor to avoid a quantity shortage situation.

Failure to do this will result in a potential total bunker quantity loss in the order of over $160,000 per vessel per year. VPS is able to generate these savings through our high‐quality surveying service, underpinned by a detailed BQS Code of Practice and a rigorous training and refresher programme for all Surveyors.

The engagement of a VPS Bunker Surveyor at approximately 10% of this cost will not only save money, but significantly reduce management stress, time and reputation.

Image Credit: VPS

Globally, VPS Surveyors' work is regularly checked via a quality audit programme ensuring all surveyors follow strict procedures, use the right equipment and to check their performance on board.

This sets out the best practise regarding documentation, equipment requirements and verification of procedures during a bunker operation. VPS Surveyors are specialists in the performance of their work, ethical, independent and working with the highest degree of integrity.

For further information and support regarding VPS Bunker Quantity Surveys, please contact petervandenboomgaard@vpsveritas.com .