Former Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan Launches Consultancy 'Pivot Methanol'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gregory Dolan served at the Methanol Institute for nearly three decades. Image Credit: Gregory Dolan / LinkedIn

Former Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan has launched a consultancy, Pivot Methanol, to support the global methanol supply chain.

The firm based in the US will help methanol producers connect with potential offtakers and navigate emerging market opportunities.

"Pivot Methanol provides clients with bespoke services designed to meet your needs in a rapidly changing environment," Dolan said on LinkedIn.

Dolan worked at the Methanol Institute for nearly 30 years, serving as CEO for 14 of those years.

"Whether you are a prospective producer looking to connect with potential offtakers, an investor looking at macro market dynamics and micro impacts, or a methanol industry fixture looking for new market horizons, Pivot Methanol can provide you with solutions," he stated.