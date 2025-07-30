Ship & Bunker Launches IMO 2028, EU-ETS and FuelEU Maritime Cost Comparison Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker has launched a new tool the calculate the approximate costs for shipping firms to comply with the current and upcoming decarbonization regulations impacting marine fuel - IMO 2028, the EU-ETS and FuelEU Maritime.

Readers can access the tool by clicking here.

The tool breaks down approximate GHG-related regulatory costs for a variety of fuels under the three frameworks for the years 2028-2035, as well as setting out the details of how each regulation works.

Users can select what volume of each fuel type they want to use, and either select default values for carbon intensity and energy density, or enter their own values.

Users can also input their assumptions around pricing for EUAs, IMO 2028 surplus units, FuelEU surplus pooling and IMO ZNZ rewards.

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

"Understanding the cost of fuel-related regulatory compliance is already a crucial factor in calculating voyage expenses, and its importance will only continue to grow," says Martyn Lasek, Managing Director of Ship & Bunker.

"There's still plenty yet to be decided in terms of exactly how these regulations will play out. For example, whether the three regulations exist simultaneously by 2028 remains in question as there is no certainty that the EU will revise its regulations following the emergence of the IMO deal.

"As things stand the regulations will all be in place, and the calculator helps all supply chain stakeholders gauge what their costs might look like in the decade ahead."

The calculator will be periodically updated to reflect changes in regulations, understanding on energy densities and carbon intensities, and in how the rules will work and interact with one another.

To provide feedback, email editorial@shipandbunker.com.