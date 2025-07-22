US Approves $35 Million for Maritime Infrastructure Projects

Two maritime projects in Alaska and one project in Pennsylvania have been awarded funding. File Image / Pixabay

The US Department of Transportation has announced $488 million in infrastructure funding under its latest round BUILD grant program, with about $35 million allocated to maritime projects.

The funding is aimed at enhancing safety, reducing congestion, and fostering economic growth, the department said in a statement last week.

Three port-related projects were selected:

Bristol Port Terminal in Pennsylvania received the largest share -- $25 million -- for terminal upgrades, new equipment and dredging.

The Chilkoot Indian Association in Alaska secured $2.82 million to reconstruct the Portage Cove dock in Haines.

Port MacKenzie, also in Alaska, was granted $7.89 million to build a 60,000-square-foot barge ramp to support barge haulout and loading operations.

"From making families safer on our roads to expanding our ports, these grant selections reflect our commitment to unleashing America's full potential with envy-of-the-world infrastructure," Sean P. Duffy, US Transport Secretary, said.

We will continue to move quickly to get money out the door to get dirt moving."