Houthi Strikes Lead to Second Ship Sinking in Red Sea This Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

15 crew members are missing from the bulk carrier, with some reportedly being kidnapped by the Houthis. Image Credit: UKMTO

Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the sinking of the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C in the Red Sea following a recent attack.

This marks the second vessel lost in the area this week, after the Magic Seas, another bulk carrier, was sunk in a separate Houthi-led assault.

According to the UKMTO, Eternity C was struck by rockets earlier this week, resulting in a loss of propulsion.

Reuters reported that six of the vessel's 25 crew members have been rescued. Four crew members have died, while 15 remain missing.

Major shipping organisations, including the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), BIMCO, and INTERCARGO, have condemned the incident and called for urgent action to strengthen maritime security in the region.

"This tragedy illuminates the need for nations to maintain robust support in protecting shipping and vital sea lanes, they said in a joint statement yesterday.

"We urge that the international standards of freedom of navigation and the sanctity of human life are recognised, upheld and defended."