GeoServe Hires Bunker Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lukas Jensen has joined the company as a bunker trader in Houston as of this month. Image Credit: Lukas Jensen / LinkedIn

Voyage optimisation and fuel procurement firm GeoServe has hired a new bunker trader in Houston.

Lukas Jensen has joined the company as a bunker trader in Houston as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Jensen was previously a bunker broker for NSI from January 2024 to this month.

he had earlier worked for Monjasa from January 2023 to January 2024.

"Very grateful for my previous opportunities and excited to start this new chapter of my career," Jensen said.

"Thank you to everyone who was involved and looking forward to continuing to work with great people in this industry."