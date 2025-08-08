BetterSea Launches Price Index for FuelEU Maritime Pooling

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FuelEU Index will be updated monthly. Image Credit: BetterSea

Maritime emissions compliance and pooling platform BetterSea has launched a price index for FuelEU Maritime pooling, seeking to provide a benchmark for the emerging FuelEU surplus trading sector.

The inaugural index indicates that the market is entering a decisive phase of price discovery, BetterSea said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The firm listed an average trade price of EUR 185/mtCO2e in June.

Since June, the average ask price is down 24%, trade prices are up 9%, and the bid-ask spread has narrowed by 64% - trends signalling stronger buyer conviction and improved price alignment - the company said.

"We built the FuelEU Index to cut through the noise," Maximilian Schroer, co-CEO of BetterSea, said in the statement.

"There's a lot of guesswork in the market right now. Our index is anchored in executed transactions — real deals, not opinions — giving the industry the clarity it needs to move forward with confidence."

More than 41,700 mtCO2e of surplus is currently listed on BetterSea, with strong participation from liner shipping and early adopters of less common fuels. Interest from traders and financial intermediaries points to a growing secondary market driven by arbitrage opportunities.

"The index will be updated monthly as part of BetterSea's regular newsletters, guiding the industry to trade with confidence, backed by data that reflects actual market activity," the firm said.

