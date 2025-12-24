Accelleron Signs 50th Turbo MarineCare Turbocharger Service Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal signals increasing interest in fixed-cost service plans for turbochargers. Image Credit: Accelleron

Technology firm Accelleron has signed its fiftieth Turbo MarineCare contract servicing turbochargers on two-stroke marine engines.

The deal signals increasing interest in fixed-cost service plans for turbochargers, Accelleron said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The long-term service agreement model delivers all-inclusive, fixed-price service with a continuous warranty between major overhauls, helping operators keep control of costs and ensure optimal turbocharger operations.

"Turbo MarineCare was designed to give financial predictability and peace of mind to ship operators," the company said in the statement.

"As well as including the costs of the major overhaul - either at dry dock or in port where possible - the fixed price covers, throughout the contract duration, labor and standard as well as unexpected spare parts, always using original Accelleron parts and service experts."