OrbitMI Buys AuQub to Boost AI for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OrbitMI CPO Alexandre Lapointe. Image Credit: OrbitMI

Digital solutions provider OrbitMI has agreed to acquire Canadian AI firm AuQub to strengthen the use of artificial intelligence in maritime workflows and real-time operational decision-making.

With AuQub's technology, OrbitMI aims to help shipowners and operators better anticipate regulatory changes, optimise voyages in real time, and make smarter decisions across their fleets, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Artificial intelligence is central to our mission of making maritime more intelligent," Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI, said.

"With AuQub's technology and talent now part of OrbitMI, we're accelerating our ability to turn data into insight and insight into action—across the entire maritime value chain."

OrbitMI also announced that Alexandre Lapointe, co-founder of AuQub, will become its new chief product officer. He has worked in the shipping and tech world for over 25 years and has led many projects around the world.