TotalEnergies-CMA CGM Joint Venture Targets LNG Bunkering in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new JV will deploy a 20,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel in Rotterdam by 2028. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Energy firm TotalEnergies and French container line CMA CGM have agreed to form a 50:50 joint venture to supply LNG as marine fuel in Rotterdam and the wider ARA hub.

The partnership marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration where a shipping company is co-developing LNG bunkering infrastructure alongside an energy major, the firms said in a press release on Wednesday.

As part of the venture, a new 20,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel will be deployed in Rotterdam by the end of 2028.

"The CMA CGM-TotalEnergies JV will offer a complete logistics service, from reload access at Gate terminal facilities to LNG bunker delivery to a wide range of vessels operating in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, including those of CMA CGM as well as other shipping operators," they said.

The JV will leverage TotalEnergies's existing infrastructure in the ARA, including the 18,600 m3 LNG bunker vessel Gas Agility, in operation since 2020, which will be integrated into the new venture.

"By integrating the JV's future LNG bunker vessel with Gas Agility, the partnership aims to create synergies that enhance delivery flexibility and boost operational efficiency across the region," they explained.

As part of the wider collaboration, TotalEnergies will also supply 360,000 mt/year of LNG to CMA CGM's dual-fuel LNG fleet under a new long-term agreement running from 2028 to 2040.

The fuel will support CMA CGM's plans to operate 123 LNG-capable vessels by 2029.

"We are proud to further contribute, alongside a partner like CMA CGM, to the development of an LNG bunkering supply chain in one of Europe's leading port hubs," Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, said.

"LNG is today the most mature and immediately available solution to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport."