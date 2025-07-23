BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level in almost six weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a second day and following crude futures lower.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $549.50/mt on Tuesday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $465.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $2/mt to $773/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.62/bl to $68.59/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $515.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $509/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $511/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $500.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $68.82/bl as of 5:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt rise in bunker prices.