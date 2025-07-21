Tankers International Adds Lila Global to VLCC Pool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lila Global has joined Tankers International’s VLCC pool with its vessel Lila Kochi, expanding the pool to 29 ships. Image Credit: Tankers International

Shipping pool Tankers International has added Dubai-based Lila Global as a new pool partner, adding the VLCC Lila Kochi to its expanding fleet.

The very large crude carrier (VLCC), with a dwt of 313,798 tonnes, brings the VLCC Pool to 29 ships across eight partners, Tankers International said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Lila Global has ramped up its presence in the tanker market this year, with Lila Kochi marking its latest move as part of a broader countercyclical investment strategy.

"The addition of Lila Kochi and a partner like Lila Global supports our strategy of combining scale with quality tonnage and owners who are looking to maximise their exposure to the spot market, particularly at a time when fundamentals point to a strong freight market going forward," Charlie Grey, CEO of Tankers International, said.

Tankers International's pooling model offers members operational efficiencies, access to longer trades and improved cash flow.