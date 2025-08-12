Lloyd's Register Certifies Unmanned Vessel in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register has been authorised to certify unmanned vessels in the UK.

Lloyd's Register (LR) has issued the UK's first certification for an unmanned vessel of Acua Ocean, making it the first vessel to receive certification under Workboat Code Edition 3 (WBC3) Annex 2.

The certification follows the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's 2023 introduction of WBC3 requirements, which set safety and operational standards for such craft, LR said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

LR was given authorisation by the coastguard to certify remotely operated and unmanned vessels in July.

WBC3 is a UK rulebook that sets safety standards for small commercial vessels under 24 m, including remote-controlled and unmanned ones, operating in UK waters.

This certification represents a major step forward – not just for ACUA Ocean or LR, but for the wider UK maritime industry.

"It proves that certification of small, complex ROUVs under Annex 2 is achievable and sets a precedent for others in the industry to follow," Anderson Chaplow, principal specialist at LR, said.

"It also shows what's possible when developers, regulators and classification societies collaborate to bring emerging technologies safely into operation."