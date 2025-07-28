First Hydrogen-Powered Workboat Inches Closer to Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the first of the six hydrogen-powered vessels ordered by Windcat. Image Credit: Damen

Crew transfer service provider Windcat's first hydrogen-powered workboat, Windcat Rotterdam, has completed sea trials and is ready for delivery this summer.

All onboard systems were tested during the trials and confirmed to be operating smoothly, Windcat said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), built by Damen Shipyards and launched in October 2024, is the first of six CSOVs ordered.

It was designed in collaboration with CMB.TECH, of which Windcat is a part.

The 87 m vessel can accommodate up to 120 people.

"After more than a week of rigorous testing at sea, we've validated every element of this advanced ecosystem to ensure all systems work in perfect harmony," Damen said.