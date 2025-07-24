Island Oil Opens Dubai Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has hired Kimihiro Kido to run the new office. Image Credit: Island Oil

Limassol-based marine fuel trading firm Island Oil has opened a new office in Dubai.

The firm's new Dubai office will be its seventh worldwide, Island Oil said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company has hired Kimihiro Kido to run the new office.

Kido was previously a broker for NSI in London from September 2024. He had earlier worked for Toyota Tsusho from January 2018 to August 2024, and for Consort Bunkers from 2004 to 2017.

"'Our newly established office in Dubai is an important step towards the full coverage of the marine fuel market and enhancement of our trustful relations with clients and suppliers," Vangelis Marinakis, chief operating officer of Island Oil, said in the statement.

"We aim to grow this office soon, improving our service provision of the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent and adjacent markets, without compromising our core values of mutuality and respect'."