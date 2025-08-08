Astomos Energy to Charter Dual-Fuel LPG Ship from NYK Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK Line sees demand for ammonia cargo transport to increase over the coming years. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has launched a dual-fuel LPG carrier that will be chartered to LPG firm Astomos Energy Corporation.

The vessel, named Luna Pathfinder, was christened at a ceremony at the Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, NYK said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is the sixth dual-fuel LPG carrier ordered by NYK, following the delivery of the previous vessel in October 2024.

The Luna Pathfinder can operate on both conventional marine fuels and LPG.

According to NYK, running on LPG cuts sulfur oxide (Sox) emissions by more than 95% and GHG emissions by over 20% compared with HSFO.

In addition to LPG, the vessel is also capable of transporting ammonia, a cargo NYK expects will see rising demand in the coming years.

The ship has a tank capacity of 86,920 m3.