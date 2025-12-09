Indian Shipyard to Build Electric Tugboats for Svitzer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cochin Shipyard is expected to deliver the first electric tugboat in late 2027. Image Credit: Svitzer

Towage service provider Svitzer has signed a shipbuilding agreement with India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for battery-powered tugboats.

The agreement will see CSL build four 26 m electric tugboats for Svitzer, with an option for up to an additional four tugboats, Svitzer said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The newbuilds will support Svitzer’s fleet renewal plan.

Electrification is becoming increasingly common for vessels on short-sea routes, but scaling battery power for deep-sea shipping remains a significant challenge.

Moreover, the impact also depends on how the electricity used to charge vessels is generated, as this will ultimately determine their lifecycle emissions.

“The vessels will feature battery-electric propulsion and offer port and terminal operations with zero direct emissions during harbour operations when charged from green power sources,” Svitzer said.

Construction of the tugboat will begin over the coming months, with the first tugboat expected in late 2027 or early 2028.