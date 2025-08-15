Island Oil Hires Head of Israel Physical Supply From Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fernandez previously worked for Peninsula since November 2009. Image Credit: Ana Fernandez / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has hired a head of physical bunker operations for Israel.

Ana Fernandez joined Island Oil as its UAE-based head of physical for Israel in June, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Fernandez previously worked for Peninsula since November 2009, serving most recently as head of reselling for Europe and Africa. She had earlier worked for Gibunco Group from 2008 to 2009.

Island Oil Holdings is a diversified group of companies, founded in 1992 and primarily focused on the supply and trading of marine fuels. The firm has physical supply operations in Cyprus, Romania and Israel as well as trading desks in Piraeus, Singapore, London, Hong Kong, Seoul and Dubai.