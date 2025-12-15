ABB Partners With HDF Energy to Scale Fuel Cells for Oceangoing Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Conceptual illustration of the high-power marine fuel cell unit. Image Credit: ABB

Technology firm ABB has partnered with HDF Energy to scale up fuel cell technology for use on larger vessels, where applications have so far been largely limited to short-sea shipping.

The project could see vessels such as feeder container ships and liquified hydrogen carriers fitted with fuel cells, ABB said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The fuel cells would be powered by green hydrogen to generate electricity for auxiliary power, rather than onboard diesel generators.

“The high-power fuel cell unit will enable reducing maritime emissions by facilitating the construction of large hydrogen-electric vessels and allowing diesel auxiliary gensets to be replaced with hydrogen fuel cell units on board existing ships,” the two companies explained.

While fuel cell systems have been demonstrated on smaller vessels such as tugs, they have yet to see commercial-scale deployment on large ships.

France-based HDF Energy will provide the fuel cell technology, while ABB will contribute power converters, power management systems and overall electrical and control integration.

The two companies will jointly define technical specifications, conceptual design and commercial opportunities for the unit.