Stabilis Signs 10-Year LNG Bunker Offtake Deal With Carnival at Galveston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stabilis has secured offtake deals covering 55% of the capacity of its proposed LNG bunkering facility at Galveston. Image Credit: Port of Galveston

Energy firm Stabilis Solutions has signed a 10-year LNG bunkering offtake deal with cruise firm Carnival Corporation to supply LNG bunkers to Carnival’s cruise ships in Galveston, Texas.

The firm expects to deliver LNG from its planned Galveston LNG bunkering facility using a proposed Jones Act-compliant LNG bunkering vessel, Stabilis said in a press release on Thursday.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, subject to financing, construction of the facility, and other conditions precedent.

The definitive agreement with Carnival is the second anchor offtake announced for the Galveston LNG project, bringing total contracted offtake to around 55% of the facility's planned capacity.

In October, Stabilis announced a 188,000 m3/year LNG bunker offtake deal with an unnamed company.

"With long-term customer commitments now in place for approximately 55% of the facility's planned capacity, we continue to see strong commercial momentum and expanding interest from a broad range of potential customers," Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & CEO of Stabilis Solutions, said.

Stabilis said it is targeting a final investment decision for the project in the first quarter of 2026.