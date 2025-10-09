Stabilis to Supply 188,000 M3/Year of LNG for Galveston Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deliveries are expected to start from the fourth quarter of 2027, after the financing and construction of the company's Galveston LNG facility, Image Credit: Port of Galveston

Energy firm Stabilis Solutions has signed a long-term deal to supply LNG for bunkering operations at the Port of Galveston.

The firm has signed a 10-year agreement with a global marine operator to supply about 188,000 m3/year of LNG for Galveston bunkering operations, it said in a press release on Thursday.

The company has not identified the buyer, but a company source told Ship & Bunker the deal is with an end-user.

Deliveries are expected to start from the fourth quarter of 2027, after the financing and construction of the company's Galveston LNG facility. The firm also plans to commission a dedicated Jones Act-compliant LNG bunkering vessel to serve customers at the port.

Nameplate LNG production capacity at the facility will be about 485,000 m3/year.

"This will be the first LNG marine terminal constructed closest in proximity to not only the Cruise industry, but also easy access to the Houston Ship Channel, Bolivar Roads Inner Anchorage and the Port of Freeport," John Lindquist, director of marine development at Stabilis, told Ship & Bunker.

"This bunkering agreement represents approximately 40% of our planned Phase 1 capacity.

"We are actively involved in discussions with various end-users for the balance of offtake for Phase 1 as we continue our expansion along the US Gulf Coast."

Under the deal the company is required to finalise project financing by the first quarter of 2026, and complete construction of the facility by the second quarter of 2028.