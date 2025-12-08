Pacific Basin Revamps Bunker Team Around Sustainable Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rakesh Sharma is set to retire in 2026 after leading Pacific Basin’s bunker division for 15 years. Image Credit: Pacific Basin

Dry bulk shipping firm Pacific Basin Shipping has reorganised its bunker team into a new sustainable energy solutions team.

The move supports the firm’s wider decarbonisation and optimisation strategy and is aimed at strengthening its competitiveness as the maritime and bunker landscape evolves, Pacific Basin said in a press release on Monday.

The firm added that the new team will focus on emissions compliance and the development of energy-related services for customers.

The transition coincided with the announcement that long-serving Rakesh Sharma, general manager (bunkers) at Pacific Basin, will retire in the summer of 2026 after 15 years with the company.

Henrik Rojel has been appointed Head of Sustainable Energy Solutions and will take up the role in February 2026. He joins from DS Norden and brings experience in future fuels and decarbonisation services.

“The formation of our Sustainable Energy Solutions team marks a significant milestone in our wider journey to deliver sustainable shipping solutions for our customers,” James Chesman, director of operations at Pacific Basin, said.

The company operates a fleet of 253 ships, including 107 owned and the rest chartered on a long- and short-term basis.