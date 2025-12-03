Ships Are Ready for E-Fuels, But Fuel Supply Still Isn't: Accelleron

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 3, 2025

Maritime technology firm Accelleron's new report argues the main hurdle to decarbonising shipping is no longer technology onboard the ships, but the lack of e-fuels to put in them.

E-ammonia and e-methanol are likely to be available only in a small number of ports in the early stages, the company said in its latest Accelerating to Net Zero report, focused on developments in the Asia-Pacific region.

Container lines may be able to plan services around these early hubs, but bulk and tramp operators calling at smaller ports may struggle to access low-carbon fuels.

"The ships are ready," Daniel Bischofberger, CEO of Accelleron, said.

"The net-zero technology is ready. The fuels are still missing."

He noted that owners are preparing vessels for e-ammonia and e-methanol, but production has yet to scale to meet future bunkering demand.

"Even with delays to global net-zero regulation, progress is visible," Bischofberger said.

According to the report, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as an early testbed for green hydrogen and e-fuel projects, supported by strong renewable resources, government incentives and cross-sector industrial demand.

Several countries are rolling out book-and-claim systems and small, modular production units to accelerate early supply.

But Accelleron warns that shipping demand remains too weak to trigger large-scale investment.

Supply-side support is growing, but demand-side measures such as carbon pricing or e-fuel incentives are largely absent across the region.

