Singapore Sets Out New Bunkering and Safety Rules from January 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore will tighten bunkering paperwork from January 1 with new fuel declaration rules. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has issued a new circular setting out several regulatory updates that will apply to ships from the start of next year.

Under the amendments, bunker suppliers will need to provide a signed declaration confirming that bunker fuel delivered to ships meets relevant standards, according to a circular published by MPA on Monday.

Also, the bunker delivery note must contain the flashpoint value of the fuel delivered.

The new amendments “introduce pre-bunkering requirements for ships carrying oil fuel, whereby the oil fuel supplier’s representative will be required to provide a signed and certified declaration that the oil fuel supplied is in conformity with the relevant regulation, and the bunker delivery note must now also contain the flashpoint details for the oil fuel delivered,” the circular states.

The circular also introduces new safety requirements.

Containerships and bulk carriers of 3,000 GT and above must be fitted with electronic inclinometers, and updated rules will apply to lifting appliances and anchor-handling winches.

All of the new requirements take effect on January 1, 2026.

The full circular can be viewed here.