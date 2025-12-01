BUNKER JOBS: JuWonOil Seeks Candidates for Two Marine Fuel Roles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

JuWonOil is hiring a distillate broker and a marine fuels & lubricants junior trader. Image Credit: JuWonOil

Houston-based marine fuel and lubricant trading firm JuWonOil LLC is hiring for two new commercial positions.

The openings include a distillate broker and a marine fuels & lubricants junior trader roles, the company said in an email statement on Thursday.

The distillate broker role will handle gasoil, fuel oil, LPG as needed, and marine fuel enquiries, as well as sourcing, negotiating and closing deals.

The junior trader role will focus on managing customer enquiries, coordinating bids and quotations, keeping CRM systems updated and supporting the firm's digital outreach, including social media.

JuWonOil launched in September 2024, specialising in marine lubricants across the ports and anchorages of Texas, as well as trading marine fuels.

To apply, contact mail@juwonoil.com.